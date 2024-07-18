Cerbera Getting Reinforcements, 25-Year Rule to Bring More TVR Cars in the U.S.

Fuel and emission regulations are buzz killers. Although they are there for a reason, that of giving our world some breathing space, most of the time they mean that exciting cars from long ago can no longer be enjoyed. Luckily, Americans have a way around that.
In the U.S. people call it the 25-Year Import Rule, and just like its name says, it allows for the import of cars that are at least 25 years old, with absolutely no regard to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).
Over the years, that rule has opened the doors to some truly extraordinary cars arriving stateside. The most recent on the list is the TVR Cerbera, the British-built beast on wheels that was all the craze on the Old Continent back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Looking unlike anything available at the time, the Cerbera marked several premieres for TVR, including it being the company's first hardtop and providing a 2+2 seating configuration. Above all, though, this car was the first to use TVR-made engines.
We learned during last year's Monterey Car Week that the TVR Cerbera will be available in the U.S. thanks to an Arizona-based business called TVR Garage. Not one, but two versions of the car are on the table, meaning two engine variants to choose from.
The first is powered by a TVR AJP alloy V8 engine that displaces 255ci and develops 355 horsepower. The second is the Cerbera, whose beating heart is a 273ci engine of the same variety capable of developing 414 horsepower. Both models are offered in two color choices, Rosso Pearl and Amethyst.
But over the years TVR made a lot more models than the Cerbera, and a number of them will be able to invoke the 25-year rule soon enough. The list includes the insane-looking Tuscan sports car, the funky Tamora two-seater, the aggressive T350, and the defiant Sagaris.
All of these models have been announced this week by TVR garage as soon-to-be-eligible, and it kind of gets our hopes up about seeing some of them on American roads soon. Just like with the Cerbera, the Garage says it will only bring across the pond "the finest of examples, in either classic or restored specification."
That is possible thanks to a recently announced partnership between the American business and UK-based TVR specialist Str8six.
As for pricing, at the time of writing there are just three Cerberas listed by the Garage. One is priced at $84,950, but the big "sold” sign next to it kind of spoils the fun, while the other two are not actually for sale.
The only thing you can actually buy right now from these guys in the U.S. is a Griffith 500, which is selling for $59,950.
