Century-Old Florida Keys Bridge Reopens as Gorgeous Cycling Path and “Linear Park”

There’s something about old railroads and bridges that’s fascinating, maybe because they are an intrinsic part of America’s history. Especially when they are built in gorgeous places, such as the Florida Keys, these historic landmarks should be restored, maintained, and enjoyed by generations to come. Luckily, this is what happened in the case of a century-old bridge affectionately called “Old Seven.”
Great news for those who live on the southern coast of Florida – they can now take a bike ride, go rollerblading, or simply enjoy a relaxing walk, on the historic Old Seven Mile bridge. After a complex renovation process that began in 2017, costing $44 million, a 2.2-mile (3.5 km) section was inaugurated this week by the Florida Department of Transportation officials.
This famous bridge was part of a railroad built in 1912 that connected the Keys with mainland Florida for the first time in history. This particular section was the access route to the historic Pigeon Key, a small island under the old bridge, where the 400 workers that were building the railroad lived. By 1940, the initial railroad bridge had been adapted for automobile usage, and 40 years later, a new bridge was inaugurated, alongside the historical one.
The “Old Seven” became a recreation area, more of a “linear park,” where folks could take in the gorgeous views and even spot turtles or sharks. They probably weren’t happy when the bridge was closed down five years ago, but they can now enjoy a restored, safer bridge that’s been adapted for cycling as well.
According to officials, the restoration process included repairs of the structural system and joint system, safety optimizations, new decking, and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle handrails. The restored bridge that’s more than 100 years old now leads to the railroad museum over at Pigeon Key, built as part of a modern educational center.
Of course, vehicle traffic is not allowed on the restored bridge, but visitors can park their cars at an adjacent parking lot that’s also been recently modified.
