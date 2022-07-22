Celeb-Owned Mercedes G-Wagen Gets Emasculated by West Coast Customs

Not the prettiest, nor the ugliest Mercedes G-Wagen we’ve seen over the years, this copy definitely stands out more. And it has its owner to thank for that, who reached out to West Coast Customs to get the job done.
If you’re a fan, then you know that it is Lil Huddy whose name is written on the dotted line. The 20-year old singer, actor, and influencer has had this ride for quite some time now, and we even dedicated an entire story to it last month.
Nonetheless, since those pictures weren’t really that good, we decided to put the virtual spotlight on it once again, as that is what West Coast Customs did, too, in a social media post dating back to July 9. Too flashy for its own good, albeit not as flashy to get Mansory’s seal of approval, the 4x4 mixes a few lively shades on the matte black body and sports a bespoke emblem in the middle of the grille. It also gets new wheels that spin around the purple brake calipers and matching exhaust tips.
Fortunately, this is where the tuner drew the line, with the owner’s approval, of course, as they haven’t messed around with anything else, apparently. Thus, bringing this truck back to its original condition should be quite easy, and this is what the next owner should do, shortly after taking possession. After all, it’s not like there are many people on the planet who like to look at an emasculated G-Wagen.
As for the model in question, it appears to be in the range-topping flavor, signed by Mercedes-AMG. If that is the case indeed, then you are looking at the ubiquitous 4.0-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, which produces 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The stock G 63 tops out at 149 mph (240 kph) when had with the optional AMG Driver’s Package and does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
