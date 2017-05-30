autoevolution

CCM Motorcycles Unveils New Spitfire Scrambler

 
30 May 2017
by
Not long ago, CCM Motorcycles amazed us with a new flat-tracker model called the Spitfire. It looks like the company wants to keep up with the trends as it recently revealed another model at the Bike Shed London show - a Spitfire Scrambler.
The new bike revolves around the same idea as the first Spitfire - a motorcycle that’s simple and good-looking, with no advanced electronics or other unnecessary features.

The bike is built using the same liquid-cooled injected 600cc single-cylinder unit which generates 55 hp and 58 Nm of torque cradled by the same neatly designed frame. However, it comes with a reconfigured rear subframe and swaps the 19-inch rear wheel with a 17-inch one.

The CCM Spitfire Scrambler also comes with a lower skid plate to protect the engine during off-road rides, a high front mudguard, new upswept exhaust as well as knobby tires. Mesh guards also protect the radiator and headlight

An interesting feature of the Spitfire, apart from the cool neo-retro looks, is that its frame is made of T45 steel. That’s the same material used to build fuselages of the Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane. Veteran welder Ted Unwin was a key part in creating the intricate trellis shape.

Attached to it is a fully adjustable Dia upside down fork at the front and a Tractiv mono shock at the back. Brake power is assured by a Brembo system using a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm one at the rear.

Like the original Spitfire, the Scrambler will be made in a limited 250-unit run each costing £8,995 ($10,351). If you’d like one, you’d better hurry to contact CCM. We have a hunch these bikes will sell fast.

The Spitfire Flat-Tracker was produced in only 150 units, all selling within a few weeks. The model was the first to come out of the newly-created Skunkwerx division of CCM and was priced at £7,995.

