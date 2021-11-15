Caviar’s Take on the iPhone 13 Pro, the Tyrannophone, Has a Real T-Rex Tooth on It

The vague sensation of relaxation you must be experiencing is the pre-panic quietness that precedes the holiday season. The clock is ticking on Christmas and Christmas shopping, so Caviar is back in the spotlight with just the thing to stuff your stocking with.
Caviar is a well-known luxury customizer from Russia, with a soft spot for iPhones. Through the years, it’s been decking them in gold, embossing them in platinum and sticking all kinds of strange, rare and very expensive materials on them. The latest is no different – and it’s bound to take a huge bite out of your wallet.
Part of the Tera Series, dubbed the “scariest” Caviar iPhone series to date, it’s called the Tyrannophone. It’s based on the iPhone 13 series, the Pro and Pro Max models, and it’s typical Caviar stuff, with real amber, titanium, and 24-karat gold. What makes it stand out is the fact that the case has pieces of a real Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth, hence its name.
The back case features 24-karat gold-plated alloy inserts symbolizing lightning over the profile of a T-Rex with a yellow eye made of pure amber. The head of the beast is made of titanium with black PVD coating, embossed for a 3D-like look: a “volumetric sculpture,” as Caviar says. The cherry on the
cake dinosaur is, of course, the piece of an 80-million-year-old tooth included in the sculptured tooth.
As per tradition, Caviar is making the Tyrannophone a limited-edition offering. Only seven such monstrous iPhones will be made, with prices set at $8,610 for the iPhone 13 Pro-based model and $9,150 for the Pro Max one, both offered in the 1 TB storage option. If you’re feeling particularly generous this holiday season, whether toward yourself or a loved one, you can further customize the Tyrannophone by getting in touch with the designers at Caviar.
