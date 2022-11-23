Caterpillar Demonstrates Its First Battery-Electric Large Mining Truck

Hydrogen proponents tried to picture the battery-electric vehicle as mere toys, barely suitable as personal vehicles. For serious jobs, they said, hydrogen is the best solution. Caterpillar begs to disagree and has demonstrated a battery-electric mining truck, the 793 Electric.
Caterpillar is one of the leaders in the heavy-vehicle industry, yet it did not rush any hydrogen-fueled equipment out the door. Instead, Caterpillar has developed an electric truck, and it’s no toy but a gigantic 793 mining truck. This is contrary to popular belief that hydrogen is the future for heavy-duty machinery. While the 793 Electric is now a prototype, it will be followed by a range of all-electric equipment, including autonomous vehicles.
Caterpillar has demonstrated the 793 Electric prototype at their Tucson Proving Grounds in Green Valley, Arizona. If you’re not familiar, this allows potential Caterpillar customers to test the trucks on a seven-kilometer (4.3-mile) course in scenarios similar to real-life operations. During the demonstration, the 793 Electric’s bed was loaded with material from a quarry that needed to be transported to a nearby storage area, just like any other heavy truck in normal operations.
Fully loaded, the truck achieved a top speed of 60 kph (37.3 mph). It also had to travel one kilometer (0.62 miles) up a 10% grade at 12 kph (7.5 mph) and then down, capturing the energy that would normally be lost to heat and regenerating that energy to the battery. Upon completing the entire run, the truck maintained enough battery charge to allow additional cycles, although it was unclear how many until it needed recharging.
Caterpillar is rapidly expanding its operations to cover sustainable energy generation, with hydrogen and solar as the main sources. These would complement the future lineup of all-electric trucks, drills, large-wheel loaders, and dozers. Caterpillar has upgraded their simulated mine at Tucson Proving Grounds to show how future mining facilities could become cleaner and sustainable.
