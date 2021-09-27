Caterham Opening World’s Highest Car Dealership, 450 ft in the Air at British Airways i360

Come September 30, Caterham will open the world’s highest car dealership, situated in the British Airways i360 pod on Brighton seafront. This event is also meant to celebrate the first public outing for Caterham’s new model, the Seven 170, which is the brand’s lightest car ever.
This vertigo-inducing pop-up store will also feature other Caterham products, as well as the carmaker itself taking on its most ambitious car build challenge yet, where they will attempt to assemble a Seven 170 model from scratch in a single day.
In fact, Caterham engineers believe they can finish the car in around six hours, using Halfords Advanced hand tools. The build will take place between 10 AM and 4 PM, which is particularly impressive once you factor in how much time a single person needs in order to complete such a project – roughly 100 hours.
This also marks the very first time that a car has ever been built in one of Britain’s tallest visitor attractions, which stands at 531 feet (162 meters). This makes British Airways i360 taller than the London Eye, Big Ben and Tower Bridge. The pop-up store itself will sit approximately 450 feet (137 meters) from the ground.
“This is our lightest ever product so we wanted to launch it in a memorable way. We certainly feel opening the world’s highest car dealership in the British Airways i360 does that while also bringing to life how light the car is,” said Caterham CEO, Graham Macdonald.
“In addition to opening the dealership, our team of engineers will showcase one of the most exciting things about our product – that you can build it yourself. We have built cars in interesting places before but never this high. It will certainly add another layer of complexity and excitement to the build.”
As for the new Seven 170, it weighs just over 970 lbs (440 kg), while producing 84 hp and 85 lb-ft (116 Nm) of torque, resulting in a power to weight ratio in excess of 170 hp per ton. This helps it get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds. Not great, not terrible, but loads of fun.
