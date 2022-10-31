Caterham Is Pondering an EV to Complement the Seven, Expect It in 2028

Caterham is known for its light models, which are as minimalist as possible. In some markets, you can order one that you assemble in your garage for that extra involvement factor. The British marque has not made too many changes to the traditional recipe of its cars, but it is currently pondering launching an EV with a closed cockpit.
If you have seen a Caterham before, you might know that these usually do not come with closed cockpits, so it would be a dramatic shift just to close the cockpit. But making an all-electric model will definitely take things to a different step. For the moment, it is just a possibility that was announced by the company's CEO, Bob Laishley, but it may become reality in a few years' time.
After all, the death of brand-new ICE cars is all but cemented for 2035 in Europe, and that includes the UK (with an earlier ban – in 2030), so Caterham will have to think of something to do in 13 years if it still wants to sell new vehicles.
Instead of developing a hybrid or anything of that sort, the company will go straight to an EV, but expect it to complement the existing Seven, instead of replacing it. A hybrid or plug-in hybrid Caterham would be too much of a compromise from the brand's CEO.
According to Bob Laishley, the model would be more attractive and modern than the traditional sports car, which does make sense, but it still needs to be approved for production. Before that approval comes, the vehicle would have to pass strict targets regarding weight and performance.
In an interview with the Brits at Autocar, the CEO of Caterham has explained that the upcoming closed cockpit EV would have to have a steel spaceframe chassis with a lightweight body, and that it should not top 1,543 lbs. (ca. 700 kg).
Another important criterion will be offering 20-15-20 performance, which means the capability of having enough energy to last 20 minutes on a racetrack at full pace, then being able to charge back up in just 15 minutes to a sufficient capacity to enable yet another 20 minutes on track.
The described charging speed would only be possible with a liquid-cooled battery and a rather high-powered charger, something with well over 100 kW.
Otherwise, the CEO of Caterham claims that the vehicle will not be launched. It is a bold claim, mind you, and it may only reach the market in 2028, so it will have almost two years alongside the gasoline-powered Seven if it does get the green light.
