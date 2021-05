Caterham EV Coming in 2023, Promises to Match the Performance of the Seven 620R

EV

Take, for instance, the Shelby GT500. It’s the most potent Mustang entitled to wear a license plate and the most potent Ford Motor Company production car of all time, yet it’s let down by the size of the rear tires (315/30 by 20 inches) when trying to launch the damn thing. Meanwhile, the Bugatti Chiron is hugely impressive in a straight line and a bit lumbersome in the corners because it weighs just around 2,000 kilograms (4,410 pounds).According to the Colin Chapman school of thought, simplicity and lightness are the secrets to a great-performing and entertaining machine. The Lotus 7 distills both traits better than pretty much anything else, and as fate would have it, the corner carver’s recipe will change from 2023 with extra weight.Speaking to British publication Autocar , chief executive officer Graham Macdonald confessed that Caterham needs to go electric to survive. The Sevenwill be developed with a focus on the power-to-weight ratio, but nevertheless, lithium-ion battery cells tend to weigh a lot.Other details that may alienate Seven loyalists come in the guise of chassis design, suspension geometry, and regenerative braking. Macdonald confirmed that we’re dealing with a “bigger, heavier, and nicer to sit in” car. On the upside, the Seven EV promises to match the Seven 620R in terms of acceleration: 2.79 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour).Macdonald has driven an electric prototype of the upcoming model, and he assures prospective customers that it feels like a go-kart. “Exciting in a different way [from the internal combustion-engined Caterham Seven]” is how the head honcho describes the yet-to-be-revealed sports car.Oh, and by the way, the British automaker is committed to keeping the combustion engine alive for as long as possible. Considering that new ICEs will become a thing of the past in the United Kingdom in 2030, you have nine years at most to buy a gasoline-powered, brand-new Caterham Seven