Caterham Builds New Seven 170 Sports Car in Under Six Hours Nearly 500 Feet up in the Air

Earlier this week, Caterham announced that it would be opening the world’s highest car dealership inside the British Airways i360 pod, nearly 500 feet up in the air. They also said they would build the car from scratch in record time, and you can consider that promise kept.
A team of Caterham engineers completed the build inside of six hours using Halfords Advanced hand tools, which is quite impressive, seen as how it would usually take one person roughly 100 hours to build a Seven 170 by themselves. Teamwork really does make the dream work, so it would seem.
This wasn’t just the first-ever time a car had been built in one of Britain’s tallest visitor attractions, but also the first time any vehicle had been inside the British Airways i360 pod. The carmaker believes this was the highest known height at which a car had ever been built. It might be time to call the people from Guinness then.
The British brand allowed visitors to watch the car build take place in the glass viewing platform, while also taking in the stunning, 360-degree views of the south coast and the English Channel.
“We set the engineers a daunting challenge building the car at such a height, but we had faith they’d complete it – and they did. This will certainly go down as one of the most interesting and memorable places we’ve ever built a car. We hope the public who came down to watch the build enjoyed their first sighting of our lightest ever production car – the Seven 170,” said Caterham Cars CEO, Graham Macdonald.
The new Seven 170 weighs just over 970 lbs (440 kg) and produces 84 hp and 85 lb-ft (116 Nm) of torque. In a straight line, it can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds.
This wasn’t just the first-ever time a car had been built in one of Britain’s tallest visitor attractions, but also the first time any vehicle had been inside the British Airways i360 pod. The carmaker believes this was the highest known height at which a car had ever been built. It might be time to call the people from Guinness then.
The British brand allowed visitors to watch the car build take place in the glass viewing platform, while also taking in the stunning, 360-degree views of the south coast and the English Channel.
“We set the engineers a daunting challenge building the car at such a height, but we had faith they’d complete it – and they did. This will certainly go down as one of the most interesting and memorable places we’ve ever built a car. We hope the public who came down to watch the build enjoyed their first sighting of our lightest ever production car – the Seven 170,” said Caterham Cars CEO, Graham Macdonald.
The new Seven 170 weighs just over 970 lbs (440 kg) and produces 84 hp and 85 lb-ft (116 Nm) of torque. In a straight line, it can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds.