Catch of the Day: Man Fishes Stolen 1987 Chevrolet Camaro From Lake

Barn finds can occasionally be the happy-ending tales of the automotive industry, but this isn’t one of them. It’s not technically a barn find story either, but rather a fishing tale. 6 photos



According to the Fishers Police Department, the angler spotted the car on his sonar and immediately alerted the authorities. With help from divers and a towing rig, they were able to take the car out and, despite the terrible condition it was in, determine how it got there. The 1987



The car was stolen in 1988, the police say. They tracked down the owner, but this wasn’t to be a happy-ender, after all: the man has died, so he won’t be reunited with or find out the fate of the car that was stolen from him 32 years ago.



“It is hard to imagine the vehicle sat underwater over thirty years undetected,” the police say. The most surprising thing about this “catch” is that the car was submerged near a bridge and that bridge was rebuilt some 15 years ago.



The PD post on the find has since gone viral, prompting several jokes along the lines of “this will buff out” (no, it won't) and “he really did drive it like he stole it” (yes, he did). And, while there’s no value to the rescued ‘87 Camaro give the state it’s in it, its story is still the modern equivalent of a treasure hunt.



