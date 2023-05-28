Cast Iron Skillet Discs Are Perfect for Smoking Car Brakes – And These Russians Prove It

Ever heard the expression, “My brakes are fried?” A lively bunch of motorheads from Siberia took it literally and built a set of disc brakes out of cast iron for experimental purposes. The results were… well done, to say the very least. The PUN only makes sense if you take a closer look at the original material for the makeshift brakes – a pair of frying pans.

16 photos Photo: YouTube/Garage 54