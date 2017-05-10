autoevolution

Cars of the Future Will Be Able To Understand Your Emotions, Will Adapt To You

 
Cars available today do not allow too many options for drivers to choose from when different moods are concerned.
If you are unlucky, you might not have enough radio stations to browse while driving, not to mention changing things in your car depending on your current mood.

A company named Affectiva wants to change this situation by implementing systems that monitor emotions in automobiles.

With the system at hand and integrated into the vehicle, your future car could “know” if you are angry, happy, sad, cold, hot, or tired. The capabilities of the system will vary, but imagine how cool would it be if your car "sensed" that you are not feeling well and automatically adjusted the temperature in the passenger compartment.

Moreover, you will laugh at the current “drowsiness monitors” implemented in current vehicles, as a vehicle in the future will even be able to tell if you are sad, not just tired.

Furthermore, the sensors will be able to predict how much time you might get tired and feel sleepy, and a small break would be proposed to you on the vehicle’s multimedia unit.

Affectiva’s systems use a camera that is focused on the faces of the occupants of the automobile to identify the key facial “landmarks” used to determine emotion, CNET notes.

If you have ever watched the TV series called “Lie to Me,” you understand where this is going. Every human emotion has tell-tale signs on your face, and these can be picked up if someone is watching you carefully.

After monitoring over five million facial expressions, Affectiva claims that its deep learning AI knows a thing or two about humans, and how we look when we are sad or angry.

Fortunately, the smile is universal across the 75 countries that were part of the study. We are willing to bet that everybody else expresses joy the same as we do, but you should know that not everyone does it on the same level.

For the moment, the firm has not announced a partnership with an automaker, but we hope that somebody will take the bull by the horns and offer something like this in a decade from now, if not sooner.
