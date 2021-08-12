Carroll Shelby, Sir Stirling Moss and the Legend of This 1966 GT350

4 Stirling Moss Tells the Story of Winning Mille Miglia in His Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

Sir Stirling Moss won a total of 16 Formula One Grand Prix races, and though he preferred to pilot British cars, he was particularly enamored of this 1966 Shelby GT350. 6 photos



So when it comes to racing pedigree, Moss had some preferences and this 1966



Aside from the connection to



Moss won 212 races as a professional and drove all the top machines during the peak of his career. Moss was the winner of the British Grand Prix as well as races in Monaco, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and the United States. He also prevailed at the Mille Miglia 1,000-mile endurance race in 1955 for Mercedes-Benz won the the1954 12 Hours of Sebring.



When Moss retired from top-level racing in 1962 following a horrific crash, he never completely walked away from the sport. As vintage racing gained a foothold among the public, Moss was drawn back onto the track.



During these forays into vintage racing, Moss had the chance to drive a GT350 at the Monterey Historics meet and that led him to purchase SFM6S089 in 1992. He first raced it at the Targa Tasmania - his wife Susie functioning as his co-driver - and the pair won their class in the B7 for Touring and GT cars over 4000cc race. Following that success, Moss raced the Shelby in vintage events such as Silverstone in 1995 and 1996. He owned and raced this car until 1999.



The Moss and Shelby connection with SFM 6S089 was cemented, and personally, when Moss, Carroll Shelby and their wives were guests of honor at a Concours event in Texas. At that meeting, Shelby himself drove the car up on stage. At the time, Shelby said this car would from then on be known as “The Moss car,” and Moss sealed the pact by signing his name inside the trunk.



This very special GT350 is rigorously documented with photos from Moss’s personal files, a number of other photos and even a piece of video during which Sir Stirling and Lady Susie discuss the car and their experience behind the wheel.



SFM 6S089 remains in trim for competition and includes a 289ci V8, 4-speed transmission, battery mounted in the trunk and period-correct racing seats. This special GT350 is still decked out in its original paint. This classic also sports the message “Driver Stirling Moss” on the doors.



Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction takes place on September 16-18, 2021.



