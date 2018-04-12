Carroll Shelby's Car Collection on Sale at the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

The name Carroll Shelby is forever linked to high-performance cars. His passion for Ford and Dodge vehicles have brought to this world cars the automakers would have never thought to build. And some of these machines will be on sale on June 3, at the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance in Connecticut.
Bonhams has been charged with selling no less than 24 cars from Carroll Shelby’s personal collection. All will be sold without reserve, meaning they will simply sell to the highest bidder, with no starting price.
Among the vehicles to be sold are a 1969 Shelby GT 500, once owned by actor Jackie Cooper Jr. and purchased by the tuner, Shelby's own 1999 Shelby 1 Series, wearing chassis number 0001 and a 2011 Shelby Cobra CSX 8027, his own car from the CSX 8000-series.
Car enthusiasts might even get a chance to own a 1935 Chrysler Airflow Sedan, said to have belonged to Steve McQueen himself, before entering the car builder’s collection. Also, the result of the first collaboration between Shelby and Dodge, the 1982 Shelby Charger Prototype, will also be on sale.
"We're honored to have been chosen to represent the legendary cars of the legendary man," says Michael Caimano, Bonhams motoring specialist,
"Carroll Shelby is synonymous with American racing and performance vehicles and his contribution to the motoring world is priceless. What a privilege it is to represent many of his personal cars."
Full details about the car collection to be sold will be released in the following weeks, before the start of the event. This year’s Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is the 11th edition of an event which has become one of the premier auctions for the northeastern United States.
Separately, Bonhams also announced on Thursday it will be selling the largest collection of Ford vehicles in the world, Den Hartogh, at an auction which will be held in Hillegom, near Amsterdam.
