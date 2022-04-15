Carrier Vessel Completes a Pioneering 42-Day Biofuel Trail in Oceania

LNG, e-methane, biofuel, ammonia – these are some of the current power words in the maritime industry. Just as SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) is considered the best solution that’s available now for green flights, alternatives to conventional fuel for ships are seen as the most efficient way of reducing emissions when it comes to shipping.
Several of the major players in the shipping sector have started testing various types of alternative fuel for their massive carrier ships, from LNG (liquefied natural gas) to green ammonia. ANL, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, which is one of the world’s biggest shipping and logistics companies, has recently completed the first biofuel trial in Oceania.
For the trial, which was a premiere in the area, a carrier vessel completed a 42-rotation – its journey began in Brisbane, it traveled to Southeast Asia, and then went on to several Australian ports. The B20 biofuel blend that was used for the trial was provided by BP Marine and the Port of Brisbane.
The biofuel is also sustainable because it’s produced locally from feedstock in Queensland. In fact, Queensland is determined to use its local resources to eventually become a major biofuel refueling station in the Western Pacific area.
Woolworths Group was one of the partners that supported this pioneering trial. As ANL says, not just maritime operators but also their clients are becoming increasingly interested in eco-friendly alternatives. Woolworths itself wants to become carbon neutral by 2050, and a green supply chain is an important part of that.
The project was also supported by the Queensland Government through the Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.
ANL’s parent company, the CMA CGM Group, is not betting only on biofuel. It plans to operate 44 ships that are compatible with e-methane by 2024, and LNG is also part of its energy mix. Also, the company was already using biofuel for its vessels, but only on intra-European routes. This pioneering Oceania marks another step for the expansion of clean energy shipping.
