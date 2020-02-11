CarPlay Users, Beware: Latest iPhone Update Breaks Down Wired, Wireless Systems

The issue happens after the update to iOS 13.3.1, which was released by Apple in late January – a beta build has also been shipped to testers in the meantime, but it looks like this doesn’t include a fix for the said problem.Some iPhone owners explain that the update to this new version of iOS causes the screen in their cars to turn black whenever they connect a smartphone, either with a cable or wirelessly. Everything worked fine before iOS 13.3.1 and the same original cable that shipped with the iPhone is being used, they say.Several car brands and models are impacted by the bug, including Mazda, Kia, BMW, Ford, and others, and by the looks of things, both new and old iPhones suffer from the same problem after installing the iOS update.For the time being, there’s pretty much no workaround for this issue, and some of the users who encountered it claim they already reached out to Apple and the car manufacturer for assistance. Very little is known about how the issue was resolved, but some say that Apple is investigating reports and could come up with a fix in the next updates.The bad news is that the latest iOS beta doesn’t include any patch for this black screen experienced after updating to iOS 13.3.1, so there’s a chance we might have to wait until the next release for a full fix.The only thing you could try in the meantime is change the phone name in settings, as this appears to address the problem temporarily for some users. To do this, on your iPhone go to Settings > General > About > Name and enter a different name. Reboot your phone, reconnect it to the car and check if CarPlay now starts correctly.