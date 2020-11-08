Bugatti Has a Special $58 Cap You Could Wear Instead of a Helmet in the Bolide

CarPlay Disabled on the iPhone 12 and the Fix Is Rather Strange

Apple announced the iPhone 12 series with much fanfare a month later as compared to its typical release calendar, and now the first devices are shipping to customers across the world. 6 photos



But the first customers who received the iPhone 12 Pro discovered that



And it’s all because of an unknown problem that seems to be hitting the Pro model especially, at least judging from the few reports that have surfaced lately. Worth emphasizing is that it’s hard to determine how widespread this error currently is, as the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are still in their early days on the market and not a lot of people received their devices and tried to run CarPlay.



But according to a series of reports, CarPlay just seems to be disabled, despite the device actually connecting to the head unit and charging normally. CarPlay is enabled on the phone, so theoretically, there’s no reason for the car interface not to show up.



As with most problems encountered in the CarPlay world, there’s a chance this new one comes down to the cable. iPhone 12 now ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, so users need to turn to another USB-A to Lightning cord to run CarPlay.



And this is what’s likely causing all this trouble, though



Obviously, unless your car comes with a USB-C interface to run CarPlay, you need to turn to a standard USB-A to Lightning cable even with the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already available in stores, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max should hit the shelves in just a week.