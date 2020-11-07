5 Spotify Just Rolled Out a Truly Great Update for CarPlay Users

4 Chevrolet Kodiak Gets an iPad in the Dashboard Because CarPlay Is so Yesterday

2 New Kenwood Firmware Update Is Here with Android Auto and CarPlay Improvements

1 New Google Maps Updates Now Available on Android, Android Auto, and CarPlay

CarPlay Broken Down After Major iPhone Update, Fix Is Quite Painful

CarPlay is generally more reliable than Android Auto, and most of the problems that are experienced with Apple’s system are very often caused by the cable. 1 photo



More specifically, several



Oddly enough, the whole thing only happens occasionally, so while sometimes running CarPlay works just fine, the iPhone might no longer be detected a minute later even though the exact same setup is being used.



I’m currently struggling with the same bug in my car where the iPhone 11 Pro that I used on a daily basis isn’t detected by the head unit occasionally, though in my case, simply disconnecting the phone and reconnecting it does the trick in 99 percent of the cases.



But users in this



Needless to say, this isn’t really a convenient workaround, and what’s worse, it’s not even a guarantee that everything would return to normal after these full resets are made.



“This intermittent connection thing happened to me also with my 11 Pro Max, yet my daughter's iPhone X worked consistently fine. Tried resets, a new official cable, etc. with no difference. I eventually got it stable by ‘forgetting the car’ in CarPlay settings then switching Siri off, restarting the phone, then turning Siri back and on and reconnecting. First time I did this it at least worked more consistently so I repeated the process and now it's stable again on every connect,” one user says.



Indeed, the iPhone 11 Pro seems to be most often affected by the problem, and in my case, it all started after the update to iOS 14. The recently released iOS 14.2 doesn’t seem to make any difference. However, the update to iOS 14 is now blamed for a new problem discovered by Apple users and which blocks the iPhone from being recognized by the head unit.More specifically, several CarPlay users claim that after installing a recent update on their iPhones, the device occasionally remains undetected, which means that the head unit doesn’t know it’s there. The phone is still charging though, and this is an indication that the cable connection is active, only that CarPlay doesn’t show up on the screen.Oddly enough, the whole thing only happens occasionally, so while sometimes running CarPlay works just fine, the iPhone might no longer be detected a minute later even though the exact same setup is being used.I’m currently struggling with the same bug in my car where the iPhone 11 Pro that I used on a daily basis isn’t detected by the head unit occasionally, though in my case, simply disconnecting the phone and reconnecting it does the trick in 99 percent of the cases.But users in this reddit discussion claim they’ve tried everything, and the only thing that brought back the expected behavior was a full reset of the head unit, the Bluetooth settings, and in some cases, of the iPhone itself.Needless to say, this isn’t really a convenient workaround, and what’s worse, it’s not even a guarantee that everything would return to normal after these full resets are made.“This intermittent connection thing happened to me also with my 11 Pro Max, yet my daughter's iPhone X worked consistently fine. Tried resets, a new official cable, etc. with no difference. I eventually got it stable by ‘forgetting the car’ in CarPlay settings then switching Siri off, restarting the phone, then turning Siri back and on and reconnecting. First time I did this it at least worked more consistently so I repeated the process and now it's stable again on every connect,” one user says.Indeed, the iPhone 11 Pro seems to be most often affected by the problem, and in my case, it all started after the update to iOS 14. The recently released iOS 14.2 doesn’t seem to make any difference.