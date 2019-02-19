Carmine Red 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Spotted on the Street, Looks Retro

Customer deliveries for the 992 Porsche 911 haven't kicked off yet, but the German automotive producer is working full time to enrich the Neunelfer lineup. So while the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S landed last fall, this year saw the automaker introducing their Cabriolet versions.

And since we don't enjoy the wait, we keep the eight-generation model on our radar and constantly bring you real-world sightings of the sportscar. For instance, the toy sitting before us is a Cabriolet, which comes dressed in Carmined Red, while packing the classic black roof.



Now, one might wonder about the said red paint scrubbing off the rear apron of the Neunelfer. Well, this is probably because we're looking at a test car here.



Note that the presence of the oval exhaust tips signals the fact that the rear-engined machine is gifted with the optional sports exhaust (the standard hardware comes with four rounded tailpipes that are smaller in diameter).



The rest of the year, along with the first part of 2020 will also bring plenty of joy to 911 lovers. For instance, the automaker still hasn't introduced the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation, namely the 911 Speedster.



Then we have the 992 specials we've been spying since last year. The first is the 911 Turbo, which has been spotted testing in both Coupe and



Since Porsche hasn't announced its premiere for next month's Geneva Motor Show, one of the models mentioned above could be cast in this role. The again, the Germans could also use the Swiss venue to bring us the 718 Cayman GT4 road car, the Taycan production version or even the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.



Carmine Red 992 Convertibledd --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #porsche#911#carrera#targa#turbos#turbos#718#cayman#boxster#918#spyder#panamera#sportturismo#cayenne#macan#new#supercar#supercars#picoftheday#germany#earth#stuttgart#918spyder#919hybrid#1#sport#car#sportscar#718cayman#718boxster#PorscheMoment A post shared by Porsche Cars (@porschesupercars) on Feb 18, 2019 at 10:44am PST