autoevolution

Carmine Red 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Spotted on the Street, Looks Retro

19 Feb 2019, 9:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Customer deliveries for the 992 Porsche 911 haven't kicked off yet, but the German automotive producer is working full time to enrich the Neunelfer lineup. So while the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S landed last fall, this year saw the automaker introducing their Cabriolet versions.
9 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
The following months will see Zuffenhausen presenting the base Carrera models, obviously in both Coupe and Cabriolet form.

And since we don't enjoy the wait, we keep the eight-generation model on our radar and constantly bring you real-world sightings of the sportscar. For instance, the toy sitting before us is a Cabriolet, which comes dressed in Carmined Red, while packing the classic black roof.

Now, one might wonder about the said red paint scrubbing off the rear apron of the Neunelfer. Well, this is probably because we're looking at a test car here.

Note that the presence of the oval exhaust tips signals the fact that the rear-engined machine is gifted with the optional sports exhaust (the standard hardware comes with four rounded tailpipes that are smaller in diameter).

The rest of the year, along with the first part of 2020 will also bring plenty of joy to 911 lovers. For instance, the automaker still hasn't introduced the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation, namely the 911 Speedster.

Previewed by two concepts and spied on numerous occasions, the new Speedster will leave the GTS roots of its 997-generation predecessor behind, using the GT3 as a starting point.

Then we have the 992 specials we've been spying since last year. The first is the 911 Turbo, which has been spotted testing in both Coupe and Cabriolet form.

As for the second, this is the GT3, which the rumor mill suggests will also be available in Cabrio trim for the first time (the said Speedster can be considered a clue towards this).

Since Porsche hasn't announced its premiere for next month's Geneva Motor Show, one of the models mentioned above could be cast in this role. The again, the Germans could also use the Swiss venue to bring us the 718 Cayman GT4 road car, the Taycan production version or even the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

 

Carmine Red 992 Convertibledd --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #porsche#911#carrera#targa#turbos#turbos#718#cayman#boxster#918#spyder#panamera#sportturismo#cayenne#macan#new#supercar#supercars#picoftheday#germany#earth#stuttgart#918spyder#919hybrid#1#sport#car#sportscar#718cayman#718boxster#PorscheMoment

A post shared by Porsche Cars (@porschesupercars) on Feb 18, 2019 at 10:44am PST

2020 porsche 911 cabriolet 992 porsche 911 992 porsche 911 cabriolet Porsche 911 Porsche
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 