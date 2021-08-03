50 Years Ago, Two Men Took the Ultimate Drive. On Another World

Carmageddon Tournament Kicks Off in Wreckfest Across All Platforms

It’s common knowledge that Carmageddon is vehicular combat game where you murder zombies, but not many probably know that Wreckfest lets players do the same thing, but to humans. The fine folks at THQ Nordic thought it would be a great idea to combine both games in an exhilarating, full-gore event that kicks off today. 6 photos



Those who own Wreckfest can now participate in the new Carmageddon Tournament, which is available across all platforms and it’s completely free of charge. Players can take part in two different events on iconic Carmageddon tracks like “Bleak City” and “Death Canyon,” as well as unlock the iconic “Eagle R” car from Carmageddon Max Damage.



The tournament consists of a monthly event called Carnage Accumulator and weekly Death Races. Carnage Accumulator is set in Bleak City and lets players roam the map freely for three minutes, during which they must score as many points as possible by wrecking AI cars and eliminating green-blooded zombies.



Also, a number of weekly racing events, set in either Bleak City or Death Canyon, will have players race from checkpoint to checkpoint with the Eagle R and cause as much carnage as they can along the way by wrecking rivals and eliminating the same green-blooded zombies.



