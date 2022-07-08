Carlos Sainz Sr. Involved in Huge Extreme E Crash

Carlos Sainz Sr. has just been involved in a serious car crash that flipped his car during the Final of the Island X-Prix in Sardinia, Italy, while racing in the Extreme E series. He's okay, but he is definitely not happy with the penalty decision.
Sainz Sr. races for Acciona | Sainz XE Team in the Extreme E off-road series. He was competing in the Final of the Island X-Prix in Sardinia, Italy, when he was involved in a serious crash. At the moment of the crash, Sainz was leading the race, but he was hit by Rosberg X Racing’s Johan Kristoffersson, which caused his car to flip as a result of the impact, leaving him momentarily trapped.
There was a red flag, and he was eventually able to get out of the car by himself. The Spanish driver was taken to the hospital, with Kristoffersson receiving a 30-second penalty, taking the team to the third place.
After the crash, Carlos Sainz Sr. was fully conscious and later took to social media to confirm that he was okay. “Luckily all the medical checks were fine and I have just been released from the hospital, although I feel quite a lot of pain,” the 60-year-old driver said.
But he had more to say about it and slammed the penalty decision “I am really disappointed nevertheless with what happened on the track and even more so with the fact that there was only a 30-second penalty for who caused this big accident.”
He continued, “In over 40 years in motorsports, this is one of the most serious actions that I have ever seen without an exemplary penalty. Thanks a lot to everyone for your messages of support.”
Following the crash, Acciona | Sainz XE Team confirmed in a statement that Sainz Sr. had never lost consciousness after the crash: “This afternoon, Carlos Sainz was hit by another car when he was leading the Final of the Island X-Prix I in Sardinia. As a consequence of the impact, the car of Acciona | Sainz XE Team rolled over in a heavy crash. Carlos was able to leave the car on his own and remained conscious. The driver was then taken to the hospital for medical checks."
Sainz Sr. is also the father of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr., who is now making headlines after winning his first Grand Prix at Silverstone.
