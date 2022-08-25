Carlos Sainz Is Ready for the Belgian GP, He's Driving a Ferrari Roma for the Race Week

After a short summer break, Formula One is to return with the Belgian GP. Carlos Sainz is already there for it and he’ll have a Ferrari Roma to drive around during race week.
There’s been a lot of drama in Formula One, but Scuderia Ferrari was not part of it. Which allowed its drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, a lot of time to relax and get ready for the rest of the season.
During his break, Carlos Sainz was on board several yachts, drove speedboats, and took advantage of summer days, but now that’s over. He arrived in Spa on August 24, sharing a picture from outside his accommodation, with the Belgium flag.
Sainz didn’t fail to acknowledge his ride “for the week,” a dark blue Ferrari Roma. Since he’s racing for the Italian brand, it’s only natural he gets to drive their most powerful street-legal cars as well. In another post on social media, he wrote that he’s in “race mode” and his ride surely helps.
The Ferrari Roma has a 3.9-liter front-mounted V8 engine that puts out 612 horsepower (620 ps) between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Since it's a Ferrari, it's as fast as you'd imagine, being able to go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 190 mph (320 kph). It sounds like the perfect car for Sainz to drive around before he hits the track in Spa-Francorchamps. The Spanish driver is currently in fifth place with 156 points, only ten ahead of Lewis Hamilton, and two points behind George Russell.
In his garage, Sainz has a Ferrari Roma, in red, courtesy of his Formula One team. He also has a Ferrari 812 Competizione, plus a McLaren 720S and a McLaren 600 LT from his time at McLaren Racing.
