autoevolution

Carlos Ghosn Gives The Nissan CEO Role To Hiroto Saikawa

 
23 Feb 2017, 6:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Born in Brazil and cutting his teeth at Michelin and Renault, the 62-year-old Carlos Ghosn is one of the most successful CEOs the automotive world has ever seen. Appointed big kahuna of Nissan in 2001, Ghosn took the decision to take one step back and let Hiroto Saikawa, the automaker’s current co-CEO, take the chief executive officer role as of April 1, 2017.
This, however, doesn’t mean that Ghosn is preparing to retire and sip on a Mai Tai on a Mediterranean beach. Instead, Mr. Ghosn will continue to serve the company as chairman of the board of directors. In June, the Brazilian will also seek a renewal of his mandate at the general shareholders meeting.

"I am confident that the management team I have developed at Nissan over the past 18 years has the talent and experience to meet the company's operational and strategic goals,” he said. “Having recently taken on new responsibilities at Mitsubishi Motors, and taking into consideration the upcoming Nissan general shareholders meeting, I have decided that the time is right for Hiroto Saikawa to succeed me as Nissan's CEO."

As a brief refresher, Nissan acquired Mitsubishi Motors in the wake of the 2016 emissions scandal that brought the outfit to its knees. Now that Mitsubishi jumped on the bandwagon, the Renault-Nissan Alliance should be seen as a three-party effort. And naturally, Ghosn will help align Mitsubishi with the existing members of the alliance and vice versa. It’s no easy task, mind you, but still, don’t forget that Mr. Ghosn is a one-man show.

In the first year of the Nissan Revival Plan, the guy managed to turn around a consolidated net loss of $6.46 billion into a consolidated net profit after tax of $2.7 billion. Twelve months is all he needed to turn Nissan back to profitability, which speaks volumes about Carlos’ proficiency.

His successor, Hiroto Saikawa, joined Nissan in 1977. His first important role came in 2003, when Hiroto was appointed the senior vice president of the Japanese company. "I would like to thank Mr. Ghosn and the Nissan board for entrusting me with this new responsibility,” he said.

“Under Mr. Ghosn's chairmanship and with the support of the excellent leadership team that has been built at Nissan, my focus will be delivering our company's continued performance and development and on continuing Nissan's contribution to the success of the Alliance," added Mr. Saikawa.
Carlos Ghosn Hiroto Saikawa Nissan industry Renault Mitsubishi
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65