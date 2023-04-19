Carlex-Tuned Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Oh, So Brown!

Between the numerous recalls, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS visited Carlex Design for a complete overhaul inside and out. We're not particularly fans of the brown hue applied to the exterior and cabin of the luxury crossover, but then again, we've seen worse (ahem, Mansory!).
Unlike some of Mansory's projects involving the flagship high-rider that sits in the three-pointed star brand's stable, Carlex Design's doesn't feature a weird body kit. In fact, the exterior updates revolve around the bi-tone paint finish that combines two shades of brown.
The Polish tuner's emblems were applied too, and to make your Maybach GLS look like this, you will have to fork out €15,000 (equal to $16,437) excluding tax. The delivery time is estimated at 20 days. Interested parties will have to wait roughly one month for the wheels. The 23-inch alloys signed by Carlex cost €11,000 ($12,054).
This GLS started life with a black interior, which was replaced by brown leather. Almost every touchable part was reupholstered in plain and perforated leather, including the seats, door armrests, lower parts of the dashboard, and steering wheel. Carlex says a complete cabin job in a similar vein to this one takes roughly five days and costs €33,000 ($36,161), again before tax.
For a complete tuning job, you will have to fork out €56,020 ($61,386), according to the tuner, which is a small fortune to you and me, but not that much for anyone fortunate enough to afford the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The luxury crossover starts at €173,264 in its home market of Germany, which equals $189,861 at today's exchange rates. In the United States, it has an MSRP of $170,000, packing a bi-turbo V8 with 550 hp. It needs 4.8 seconds to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) and returns 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km) in the city and 19 mpg (12.4 l/100 km) on the highway.
On a final note, we will remind you that the Mercedes-Maybach family has a new member. It's called the EQS SUV, and it is the brand's first-ever electric vehicle. Unveiled earlier this week, it uses a dual-motor powertrain with a total of 649 hp (658 ps/484 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque. It can keep pushing up to 130 mph (210 kph) and needs 4.4 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph). The total driving range is estimated at up to 373 miles (600 km), and plugging it in at a DC station for 15 minutes will give it an autonomy of 137 miles (220 km). Built in Alabama, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV will go on sale worldwide in a few months, and it should cost well over $200,000 in our market, considering that the normal EQS 580 4Matic kicks off at almost $126,000.
