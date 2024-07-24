Carlex G-Vintage Is an Old-Yet-New-School AMG G 63 With Retro Looks and Crazy Specs

Based out of Poland, Carlex Design is a family enterprise that grew into a sprawling company dedicated to "becoming the (worldwide) leader in the luxury car and private jet" game.
Initially dedicated to reworking the interior of cars, SUVs, and trucks with bespoke materials and styling, now the company is a tuning and customization powerhouse that takes care of everything – with exquisite attention to detail. There's no need to take our word for granted; the numerous commissions speak for themselves – and they're not doing Fiat 500s but Ferraris, Mercedes-AMGs, Ram 1500 TRXs, BMW X7s, and just about any other premium brand and model you can think of.
Just recently, though, they started leaning more and more into the hype surrounding crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks rather than working on passenger cars. As they did that, though, the company – which we visited recently – also took the customization game to the next level. For example, they curated the Himalaya collection by taking seven of the most luxurious SUVs in the world and literally bringing them to new heights – the headliner was the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, followed by the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX, Range Rover, and the Bentley Bentayga.
However, we feel that – secretly – their all-time favorite ultra-luxury high-end SUV is the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class. After the incredible Himalaya collection, they also revealed the stunning G-Falcon bespoke project, which took them four years to complete out of the Mercedes-AMG G 63. But wait, that wasn't all. Instead, just in case you ever wanted to make your AMG G 63 look like it's 1979 all over again (and you're going roller-dancing to the tune of Abba and Bee Gees), now they also have planned the G-Vintage series.
These official renderings show us what's coming based on the G-Class – steel hubcaps that are color-coordinated with the main hue, dual-color treatments for the body, chrome bumpers and mirrors, and more. By the way, the interior is a statement of the company's experience and prowess, as it gets completely dipped in maroon leather, glossy black trim, and vintage-looking woodgrain for the luggage compartment! Wait, wait, as there is more.
When the project is done, the G-Vintage will also go far beyond the Mercedes-AMG G 63 capabilities with 805 horsepower under the hood, 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of mountain-moving torque and a top speed of 260 kph (162 mph). Additionally, the safety and creature comforts remain on par for a 2024 model year: ABS, ESP, ten airbags, 360-degree cameras, active safety and driver assistance systems, and LED lamps all over, inside and out. So, what is your favorite color besides that hero pink-white dual-tone? We already chose the light green as our favorite, by the way.
