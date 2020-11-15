Carlex Design’s Ford Ranger Looks Absolutely Ruthless

As time went by, the Polish specialists over at Carlex Design have earned quite a reputation on the aftermarket segment, thanks to a plethora of surreal customization kits that demonstrate how thinking outside the box can deliver some truly ravishing results. In our day and age, it goes without saying these auto artists are no strangers to the fascinating realm of custom machines.
Over the years, we visited this tuner’s inventory to drool over countless works of four-wheeled art brewed under their roof, including a Land Rover Defender that'll have you feel like you’re cruising the seas and a groovy Mercedes-AMG G 63 with steampunk vibes. Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to conclude that there’s some serious talent at work on CD’s premises.
Not only is their unique design language reflected in a brutal display of custom bodywork madness, its graceful elements are proudly worn by the vehicles’ interiors as well. I mean, just look at their Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Tattoo Edition and you’ll definitely get my point. In fact, let’s proceed with a thorough analysis of yet another staggering feat, shall we?
A ten-speed automatic transmission is tasked with distributing the engine’s unholy power to an all-wheel-drive system. The entire structure crawls on a set of aluminum wheels, with a diameter of 18 inches on both ends. Each and every one of these items comes equipped with disc brakes that’ll handle stopping power with ease on all four sides. Last but not least, Ranger’s wheelbase measures 126.8 inches (3,220 mm). The range-topping Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5’ Box trim brings about a price tag of approximately $39,870.
As if Ford’s monstrous Ranger wasn’t already mean enough, Carlex Design’s pros proceeded to develop a widebody kit that’ll make it look like it eats Raptors for breakfast. For starters, their aftermarket wizardry consists of a chunky grille that houses the tuner’s logo and a pair of beefy diagonal strakes, accompanied by a muscular front bumper, one rugged skid plate and a couple of malicious block eyelids sitting atop the headlights.
When you step inside, you’ll discover a reupholstered cabin that boasts a textured pattern on the front and rear seats, as well as silver accents and classy stitching rounding out the cosmetic upgrades. Long story short, CD’s Ford Ranger looks ready to get dirty!
Finally, the base price for this outlandish conversion is rated at a mere €6,495 ($7,678 as per current exchange rates). Should you be the proud owner of Blue Oval’s Ranger, then Carlex Design’s website is the next place you ought to be visiting.
