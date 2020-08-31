CARhandGEL Is the Accessory Every Driver Needs Today

5 This Clever Seat Belt Keeps Your Pets Safe in the Car

The hard times we’re struggling to deal with have changed the way we do pretty much everything these days, including the routine of a typical driver before getting behind the wheel. 6 photos



A new device promises to make our lives easier by turning this cleaning hands routine into a more straightforward and convenient process. Called CARhandGEL, the product is essentially a sanitizing gel dispenser that has been specifically built for cars, so it features a universal design that can fit into any cup holder out there.



The dispenser is made from recyclable plastic and features a patented vent that’s supposed to keep your gel in the same condition even when left in direct sunlight.



“CARhandGEL is equipped with a special patented vent valve that allows the vapours of the alcohol-based sanitizing gel to escape in minimum doses if the temperature inside the car reaches high levels. In this way you don't have to worry about leaving the car in the sun during the hottest periods and finding the exploded or deformed gel container,” the creators of the dispenser explain.



Using a standard dispenser pump, CARhandGEL is fully washable and removable. And once you run out of gel, you can simply refill it with any cleaning liquid that you want.



The parent company says the device can also be customized with screen-printed graphics and various colors, and when ordered in large quantities, CARhandGEL can feature custom slogans on the rubber or on the jar.



