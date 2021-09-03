Cargo Company Lets You Commute Passengers Between Planets, Out Now on PC

5 Train Sim World 2 Is Free on Epic Games Store, Sans the $1,000 Worth of DLC

Granted, the game has just been released in Early Access, it’s only $10 and should continue to get new content as development progresses towards the final release. If you’re into transport tycoon game and want to try this one out, here is a quick rundown of what you can do in Cargo Company at the moment.First off, you can create a transport company and purchase trains, trucks, buses and even rockets to kicks things off. The game also lets you build train stations , launch platforms for your rockets, bridges, railways, and streets for your buses.In Cargo Company you won’t be just commuting passengers, but also transport resources like wood, steel, goods, tanks, cars, and much more. As long as you support the production chains by transporting the required resources to towns, they will grow into cities and expand.As cities grow even larger, you will eventually be able to build launch platforms and start transporting passengers and goods between planets such as Earth, Mars, Moon and others. Basically, you can turn your company into a major interplanetary business.It might sound shocking, but games do allow players to run transportation routes on multiple planets at the same time, and Cargo Company is one of those games. If you’re willing to give it a try, don’t go in with high expectations. This is, after all, an Early Access title, so it’s nowhere near ready for prime time.For those who’ve already played Cargo Company while the game was in beta, developer Ambiera has some good news for you: your saves will work with the Early Access version on Steam . However, you might encounter some visual glitches since the graphics in some of the cities have been improved.