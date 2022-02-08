Cargo Bike Company Pedal Me Bans Helmets for Riders for Safety Reasons

The announcement has stirred the pot on the issue of efficiency and, consequently, necessity to wear a helmet when riding a bike. Knowles says on social media, both on his personal account and the company’s, that the law of risk compensation (RC) would mean riders who wear helmets are more likely to take greater risks in traffic. He cites rival companies that engage in practices like speeding and running red lights, as well as studies that show that, while a helmet can lessen injury in case of a collision, those who wear helmets tend to take more risks in traffic and, because of it, are more prone to accidents.
Instead, Pedal Me chooses to focus on other ways to reduce risks, like eliminating the causes that have caused the most accidents, constant risk assessment and training of the riders, and near-miss reporting. The passengers also don’t wear helmets on Pedal Me bikes, Knowles tells Forbes in a brief interview, because it would be impossible to find helmets that would fit all head sizes – and it’s widely known that wearing an ill-fitting helmet is perhaps worse than not wearing one at all.
To ensure that riders are safe, Knowles is using different approaches, like upgrading the brakes on all bikes and making sure that all riders are well acquainted with the 3-meter (9.8-foot)-long e-bikes. Most injuries with the company’s riders were recorded off the bike, he says. If they do fall, it will never be over the handlebars, because the bike’s weight and length would not allow it.
“If you have a collision, there is no doubt that you are better off wearing a helmet than not wearing a helmet,” Knowles says for the publication. At the same time, wearing a helmet would make the riders less cautious in traffic, endangering themselves, the passengers and others. In the end, for his company, Knowles is choosing the no-helmet option.
..at source. We do this by:— Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) February 4, 2022
1) Thorough risk assessment.
2) Extremely high level of training, on an ongoing basis.
3) Near Miss reporting - we track near misses, and minor injuries, and tackle the causative factors.
Extensive reading of the literature suggests that this is because while helmets definitely help in the event of a crash, that risk compensation results in more collisions. So riders wearing helmets take greater risks, and those driving around them take greater risks too.— Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) February 4, 2022
I do what is needed to keep our staff, customers and city safe.— Ben Knowles (@Knowlesy83) February 6, 2022
Because that is what is legally required of me.
In this case that means no helmets, because what I see of human activity - including my own - indicates that more protected people take greater risks.