Cargo Bike Company Pedal Me Bans Helmets for Riders for Safety Reasons

..at source. We do this by:



1) Thorough risk assessment.



2) Extremely high level of training, on an ongoing basis.



3) Near Miss reporting - we track near misses, and minor injuries, and tackle the causative factors.



(2/n) — Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) February 4, 2022

Extensive reading of the literature suggests that this is because while helmets definitely help in the event of a crash, that risk compensation results in more collisions. So riders wearing helmets take greater risks, and those driving around them take greater risks too. — Pedal Me (@pedalmeapp) February 4, 2022

I do what is needed to keep our staff, customers and city safe.



Because that is what is legally required of me.



In this case that means no helmets, because what I see of human activity - including my own - indicates that more protected people take greater risks. — Ben Knowles (@Knowlesy83) February 6, 2022