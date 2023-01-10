Cardi B Shows Off Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Which She Hasn't Used in Two Years

Celebrities often buy lots of expensive things, be it clothes, bags, shoes, or why not, cars. And once they own several, it’s easy to neglect them. This is probably how Cardi B ended up not using her Rolls-Royce Cullinan in over two years.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, loves expensive things just like many other celebrities out there. And loves showing them off on social media, too. Just like many other celebrities out there again.
Although Cardi doesn’t have a driver’s license yet, she does have several cars in the garage that she shares with her husband, Migos star Offset. Among them, there is also a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
In a recent video that she shared on her Instagram Stories, Cardi B took us on a small tour of the luxury SUV, explaining that "I haven't been inside this car for like two years" and laughing. She added that she is going to use it in the future, though, and that she will most likely take it with her to New York, where she currently lives.
Cardi B's Cullinan comes with a black paint job and a brown cabin, with walnut and black accents. During the tour, you can also hear the car beep. Cardi says that she doesn't know what's going on before closing the door and moving on with her day.
Cardi received the black Rolls-Royce Cullinan for her 28th birthday, in October 2020, from her husband, Offset. At the moment, he and Cardi were supposedly getting a divorce, so he decided to go all in and buy her something very expensive, luxurious, and, obviously, custom. The Cullinan was delivered to her party in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Cardi was very impressed with it. The SUV also included a Rolls-Royce car seat for their daughter, Kulture, who is now 4 years old, with her name embroidered on the seat.
The Cullinan is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup and it's the company's most popular model. And we're not the ones saying that, but the British luxury car manufacturer itself, which just revealed that the Cullinan was its best-selling model in 2022.
With an estimated price of around $340,000, the SUV is all about luxury, comfort, and status. But its performance is also a strong suit, as the model is powered by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Cullinan has a heavy frame, but that doesn't stop it from reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). And, since Cardi B doesn't drive, she will surely appreciate the fact that it's designed for the utmost comfort for the passengers sitting in the back seat.
Besides this Cullinan, Cardi's collection also includes a Lamborghini Urus, also from Offset, a Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Chevrolet Suburban, and a Lamborghini Aventador S. And we’re not even counting the cars Offset owns.
We’ll have to wait and see if Cardi really decides to take her Rolls-Royce Cullinan with her to New York, as she said, and start flaunting it online again.
