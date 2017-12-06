Carbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport S

That's because every one of the 800 examples is basically built by hand by SEAT Sport. The extensive modifications would have been impossible to carry out on an assembly line. About 300 of those are going to Germany, so it's a hot hatch made mainly for them.While expensive, the Cupra S is undeniably sexy with its funky pain and copper accents. SEAT's extensive new photo gallery also gives us a closer look at the carbon fiber accents. Here's what's going on!Why does it have fender flares?Because the tracks are 20mm wider. Those flares connect to new inserts for the bumpers. The front features a new grille and a carbon spoiler. Meanwhile, the rear has a diffuser and a new wing. Together, these features are said to increase downforce by 12%.Though fruity, the new exhaust system doesn't make as many pops and farts as the cheaper Hyundai i30 N. Though not as dramatic and expensive as the mods carried out for the Clubsport, they make the Cupra R look the part.There are other handling mods too. They tuned an extra degree of negative camber, re-tuned the adaptive dampers and gave the steering system a software tweak. Great.Optional Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires can improve cornering grip even further. The interior has everything we expected to see inside the standard Cupra 300. It's got copper accents and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. That's on top of the fake carbon on the seats and doors. Oh, and in case you're wondering, you can have it with the DSG, but you're going to have to give back the 10 extra horsepower.