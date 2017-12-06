autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Carbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport S

6 Dec 2017, 18:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The R isn't to the regular SEAT Leon Cupra what the Clubsport S is to the Golf GTI. You only get 10 HP more, but the two are dynamically comparable in every way, and there's a real sense of exclusivity.
44 photos
Carbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport SCarbon Trim Makes SEAT Leon Cupra R a Sexier GTI Clubsport S
That's because every one of the 800 examples is basically built by hand by SEAT Sport. The extensive modifications would have been impossible to carry out on an assembly line. About 300 of those are going to Germany, so it's a hot hatch made mainly for them.

While expensive, the Cupra S is undeniably sexy with its funky pain and copper accents. SEAT's extensive new photo gallery also gives us a closer look at the carbon fiber accents. Here's what's going on!

Why does it have fender flares?

Because the tracks are 20mm wider. Those flares connect to new inserts for the bumpers. The front features a new grille and a carbon spoiler. Meanwhile, the rear has a diffuser and a new wing. Together, these features are said to increase downforce by 12%.

Though fruity, the new exhaust system doesn't make as many pops and farts as the cheaper Hyundai i30 N. Though not as dramatic and expensive as the mods carried out for the Clubsport, they make the Cupra R look the part.

There are other handling mods too. They tuned an extra degree of negative camber, re-tuned the adaptive dampers and gave the steering system a software tweak. Great.

Optional Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires can improve cornering grip even further. The interior has everything we expected to see inside the standard Cupra 300. It's got copper accents and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. That's on top of the fake carbon on the seats and doors. Oh, and in case you're wondering, you can have it with the DSG, but you're going to have to give back the 10 extra horsepower.
SEAT Leon Cupra R SEAT Leon Leon Cupra Hot Hatch
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SEAT models:
SEAT Leon Cupra RSEAT Leon Cupra R CompactSEAT AronaSEAT Arona Small SUVSEAT AtecaSEAT Ateca Small SUVSEAT Altea XLSEAT Altea XL Large MPVSEAT Altea FreetrackSEAT Altea Freetrack Large MPVAll SEAT models  