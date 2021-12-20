Carbon Fiber SaddleSpur2 Reimagines the Bike Saddle, Improves Comfort and Performance

Being comfortable when riding your bicycle is a top priority, especially when you’re in the saddle for long periods. But while bike seats have evolved considerably over time, there is still room for improvement. The SaddleSpur2 aims to revolutionize the industry with an innovative design that also claims to increase your cycling efficiency and improve your overall balance and performance.
As explained by the saddle’s designer, cycling involves five touchpoints: your two hands, two feet, and your bottom. While your hands and feet are firmly fixed on the handlebars and pedals, your rear end doesn’t benefit from the same treatment. Instead, it remains floating along the length of your saddle, not being as securely fixed to the saddle as the aforementioned. That’s where the SaddleSpur2 comes in.
Invented by long-life British cyclist John Downing, the innovative saddle features a patented design meant to reimagine the bike seat and improve not just comfort but also your riding performance.
The SaddleSpur2 is seven years in the making, with dozens of prototypes being tested so far. It has a unique design that supports the lower back, anchors the rider, offering a surface to push against and enabling more power to transfer to the pedals. By securely fixing your lower spine and providing a stable base for your body, you can optimize your riding experience and increase efficiency and performance. Moreover, thanks to the design with the expanded surface, the pressure, and friction from the sitting bones are eliminated.
Made from carbon fiber, the SaddleSpur2 has a weight of just 260 grams (9 oz), which makes it a great choice for commuters and triathletes, according to the manufacturer. The saddle can be easily attached to any standard seat post and can be used on any type of bike, from mountain bikes to road bikes, folding bikes, etc.
Right now, the SaddleSpur2 is seeking support on Kickstarter and a pledge of approximately $265 will get you the bike saddle. The estimated delivery date is April 2022.
