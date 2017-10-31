Carbon Fiber Extravaganza: 2018 BMW M5 With M Performance Parts at SEMA

As if the F90 M5 wasn’t hardcore enough for a mid-size sedan, BMW will gladly crank things up to eleven with M Performance parts. Thanks to carbon fiber everything, the visual character of the all-new M5 gets a lot more distinct.

With the help of the Drive Analyzer App, the system can show the results on the smartphone as videos or graphic representations. And of course, BMW also offers an action camera to go with your F90 M5. Dubbed Trackfix, the Inspired by the MotoGP safety car presented only recently, the sports sedan with M Performance parts is the centerpiece of the BMW stand at the 2017 SEMA Show. Developed using motorsport know-how and also available as retrofit components, the M Performance parts will roll out in two stages: March 2018 and July 2018. Beyond the way their look, these bits and bobs were also designed to tweak the sixth-generation M5’s aerodynamic qualities.Made from lightweight carbon fiber, the aerodynamics-improving parts consist of a front splitter, side sills, decklid spoiler, the so-called rear spoiler Pro, and a rear diffuser. At the rear, you’ll also notice the M Performance sports exhaust, which brings together a titanium end muffler with carbon fiber tailpipe trim. Designed to optimize exhaust gas routing and to reduce counter-pressure, the sports exhaust is exclusive to American and Canadian customers.Carbon fiber kidney grilles? Check. Carbon fiber mirror caps and gills? Double check. To this effect, even the interior can be bathed in the motorsport-inspired material, as well as go-faster appointments such as Alcantara steering wheel grips. From the standpoint of performance, BMW offers carbon-ceramic brakes and race-oriented brake-force distribution for enhanced brake control.Customers who want even better handling from the F90 M5 can spec their cars with the M Performance coilover suspension package, boasting adjustable spring plates and red-painted coil springs. Last, but certainly not least, there’s the M Performance Drive Analyzer, which is derived from motorsport as well.“An innovative tool for recording and evaluating all-important vehicle dynamics data,” the Drive Analyzer works in conjunction with the user’s smartphone. As the name implies, it offers relevant information about the engine, speed, transmission, use of accelerator and brake pedals, as well as lateral acceleration.With the help of the Drive Analyzer App, the system can show the results on the smartphone as videos or graphic representations. And of course, BMW also offers an action camera to go with your F90 M5. Dubbed Trackfix, the action camera can be mounted in the threaded bush of the towing lug, at either the front or rear of the vehicle.