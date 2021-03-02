Carbon 1982 Oldsmobile With 840 HP LSX and AWD Drag Races Drifting Volkswagen

Can you tell just by looking at the title? We found the Oldsmobile way more interesting than the Volkswagen. It's not just about brand perception or old vs. new, that Cutlass literally defies all expectations.
For those of you who forgot about it, Oldsmobile used to be a part of the General Motors family. It made about 35 million vehicles and closed its doors in 2004. This model belongs to arguably its strongest era, when it was selling a million vehicles a year.
When we think of a 1982 Oldsmobile Cutlass, we picture the "Box Chevy" style, a donk on huge chromed wheels, music blasting from the custom speakers, and some kind of candy paint. But what Hoonigan lined up on the runway is the exact opposite, is a Cutlass built for performance.
Under the unassuming and quite dated 1980s-style paint is a lot of carbon fiber and serious tech. A 427 LSX resides under that long hood, armed with a Procharger system to produce 840 horsepower. It's relatively light too, at about 3,800lbs. And that's because some of it is made from carbon fiber.
But when you have Dodge Demon levels of power, traction is always going to be a problem, so it's also fitted with AWD to the Volkswagen's RWD. Oh, and one last thing, the interior looks more like that of a Ferrari F40 than any G-body you've ever seen.
But that Passat ain't no slouch either. Tanner Foust's old drift toy is known as a Drift Taxi and has almost nothing in common to a VW you get from a lot. The most alien-looking 8-into-1 exhaust header connects to an LS7 with 850 horsepower. But it's an all-motor configuration designed to go sideways and make a VW look cool, so the AWD Procharged Cutlass is going to take its lunch money. But look at the upside, we get to see Tanner Foust drifting.
