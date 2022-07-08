Car YouTuber Flies Private to California, Friend Gets a McLaren Senna Hypercar

Not everyone gets the privilege of flying private. It’s a hustle-free experience with no security or extended time checking in or out. America has the highest number of private-jet ownership in the world. With the right connections, just about anyone can have that kind of A1 experience. After celebrating the 4th of July, YouTuber James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, flew private to buy a hypercar.
As exciting as it is, he’s not updating his long fleet of supercars but tagging along with a friend looking to get their first hypercar.
“So we’ve got Damon buying his first hypercar today, congratulations. This is how you do it too, flying a jet off to Orange County, California,” he said.
TheStradman is not surprised when he lands in California. There are as many private jets as there are supercars. When they finally get to the dealership, there’s a fleet of Lamborghini Urus lined up in different colors as far as the eye can see.
However, what immediately captures his eye is the Bugatti Chiron Super Sports. It’s nothing like his Veyron and is currently the world’s fastest car. There’s also a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and two Mercedes-AMG Black Series parked up front.
Inside, there are more surprises. There is a Ford GT, a McLaren Senna, another Lamborghini Urus, and an SVJ Roadster. At the back, it's a Bugatti haven with a sample of his Veyron in a mix of red and black going for a whopping $1,750,000.
Damon has a fascinating story. He dropped out of high school, but as fate would it, he’s had a successful life. He never once in his life thought he’d buy a hypercar. He’s owned a Ferrari F8, six Lamborghini Aventadors, two McLaren 720, a McLaren 765 Spider, and Coupe.
Damon didn’t go in for a full-blown Bugatti Chiron but got a McLaren Senna. Based on his car profile, he’s a McLaren boy.
