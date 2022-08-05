Car Wizard Tells All on a 1999 Silverado 1500, a Bulletproof Truck With a Few Issues

If there's one thing we love to do around here, it's to direct our readers towards YouTube channels, subreddits, and so forth that can help you learn key tricks of the mechanic's trade. That's why Dave, the "Car Wizard" from Omega Auto Clinic, has a channel we can't praise enough.
This time, Dave's working on a 1999 Chevy Silverado 1500 quad-cab with the 4.3-liter gas V8. In a modern-day where reliable brand new trucks can cost as much or more as some American houses, Dave can't recommend cheap old work trucks like this enough. Especially if you're the kind of person who refuses to be ripped off at the dealership.
But that doesn't mean these old beauties don't have their issues. This particular example in Dave's shop has a chronic issue of a discharging air conditioning system coupled with a demented horn that honks until the battery dies. That sure sounds like a real headache. But with methodical workmanship and decades of experience, Dave sorts through every switch, relay, wire, and fuse necessary from the interior fuse box to under the hood to find the issue.
Safe to say, seeing the interior of a truck with its steering column disassembled to such an extreme degree is bound to be pretty scary looking. But to Dave, it's just another day in the office. As for the discharging AC, Dave again methodically checks the condenser, compressor, radiator, fan belts, and everything that could cause the system to fail.
It's at this point where most mechanics would rip their hair out. But because Dave doesn't have any, he better uses his time by applying an old mentor's trick involving a UV flashlight to figure out exactly where the leak originates. Unfortunately for the owner, the answer will hurt his wallet dearly. But enough talk, check the video below for another masterclass in auto-mechanics by a true master tech.
