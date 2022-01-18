Car Wizard Checks Out 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, Can't Help Liking It

More on this:

1 New York to Spend $420 Million to Make Public Vehicles All-Electric by 2035

2 Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Costs More Than a $22,000 Tesla Model S Battery

3 Chinese Customers Finally Get to Take Their New Mustang Mach-E SUVs for a Ride

4 California Love: Ford Launching Home Charging Initiative for EVs and PHEVs in Cali

5 Ford Wants to Sell 200,000 Mustang Mach-E Units per Year by 2023, Triple Compared to Now