Car Thieves Caught Using $27,000 Hacking Device Disguised as a Game Boy

A short while ago, we told you how the most recent public health crisis has made it an open season for car thieves across America. As it turns out, the phenomenon is not just limited to the states, it’s spilled over into the UK as well. This time though, the thieves' nefarious intentions were hidden in a form factor that just made people think they were playing Super Mario Land.
That’s right folks, a merry band of British thieves was arrested this week on suspicion of stealing cars. In their possession was an electronic hacking device designed to work around vehicle security systems. Shockingly, the device was nearly identical to that of a Nintendo Game Boy.
Inside the case is nothing like the iconic early 90s handheld. The plastic case is a modern reproduction of the Game Boy with dimensions that at least at first glance looks identical to the portable console that brought us Tetris.
Inside the case could be a wide array of different components and hardware. Devices of this variety are relatively easy to find on websites like Alibaba and Wish.com.
While most are destined to spend their lives playing illegally downloaded video game ROMs, a handful was installed with state-of-the-art hacking software that can not only unlock a vehicle but also start the engine and simply drive away.
These particular thieves were caught attempting to steal a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV on CCTV in a parking lot in West Yorkshire. Three of the men were arrested soon afterward, with one of them being sentenced to 30 months in prison.
The other two were given suspended sentences of 22 months. It would seem the latest generation of high-tech-theft devices are still no match for looking around for a few seconds to make sure there aren’t any cameras around.
