Car Thief Tries To Flee Police Through a Metro Station, Gets Stuck on the Stairs

24 Aug 2022, 10:15 UTC ·
News from Madrid is getting more disturbing as we learn a man tried to climb the stairs of a metro station interchange in a Mazda sedan. The car had reportedly been stolen from a garage nearby and got there by accident and the will of God.
They must be smoking funny things in Madrid, judging by the media attention the Spanish capital has been getting lately. After two Porsches made love over the weekend, turning into an expensive pile of metal and plastic, another strange incident happened in Madrid. A car thief got stuck when he tried to climb the stairs with the stolen vehicle.

Car thieves are getting brazen, as we’ve seen in several car-theft incidents lately. Not all thieves are clever, though, as a strange episode in Madrid, Spain, showed. After stealing a Mazda from a nearby parking lot, a 36-year-old man tried to escape the police by driving through the Plaza Eliptica, a metro line interchange in the Spanish capital. This sounds crazy, but according to media reports, it wasn’t his intention to get the metro.

The thief reportedly stole the Mazda from the Getafe metro parking lot and used the bus lane along the Toledo highway to escape. The exclusive bus access lane got him into the Plaza Eliptica interchange, where he circled for an unspecified amount of time. After breaking several glass doors, the car went up the stairs, getting stuck. When the police arrived at the scene, the thief tried to get out of the car, but the railing made it impossible to open the doors.

The man was treated on the scene and transferred to the hospital before being arrested. According to the Police, the thief tested positive for cocaine use, which might explain his strange behavior. Nevertheless, the firefighters had to work hard to remove the car from the stairs and later from the metro station. We’ll be keeping an eye on Spanish media, as it seems there’s a fertile ground for bizarre reporting coming from the European country.


