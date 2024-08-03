Car Nut Level Mopar: Survivor 1969 Charger R/T Owner Recorded Everything, Even Fuel Stops

28 photos Photo: YouTube/Goldberg's Garage

Exactly how extremist must a car nut be to buy a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T and cherish it beyond imagination, to the point he documented 64,000 miles worth of fuel fill-ups? On a scale from 1 to 10, this man gets a 440-4, no doubt about that. The car is doing fine, also. Thank you for asking. It is courtesy of a double neighbor of Bill Goldberg that we get to see it.