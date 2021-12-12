Car Mukbangs: How Eating Junk Food Behind the Wheel on Camera Became an Internet Sensation

But of all the things you could possibly watch, videos of people eating food in their car on camera might sound like a strange choice. Even so, people flock to YouTube channels across the platform whose only content is to hop in their car and drive to a takeout restaurant. Then stuff their face on camera right there in the parking lot.
Some of you might wonder just why this has anything to do with cars themselves. To that we say this, the whole Mukbang craze as we know it today is in no small part facilitated by the automobile. For those of you not in the know, the term "Mukbang" is a Korean term that roughly translates to "eating show" or "eating broadcast."
The Mukbang craze originated in South Korea in early 2010. The trend's become an international sensation thanks to platforms like YouTube and TikTok. In truth, you don't need a car per-say in order to have a pizza delivered to your dinner table and film the result. There's no arguing that.
But there's also no arguing that Mukbangs fundamentally changed when Western audiences adopted the trend. Here, daily life is ostensibly very different from life in South Korea. We're talking about Europe, Australia, and the United States. In these places, people live and die by the automobile. At least more so than in South Korea.
In America especially, this is the case. Its federally maintained Interstates ferry content creators to and from their next meal. Then its endless fast-food, drive-through restaurants facilitate their public overindulgence. Even without Mukbanging in a vehicle, you'll still need a delivery driver to bring you your $100 Mcdonald's order.
Still don't think this makes any sense? Well, we certeinly don't fault you. But there's a definite method to the perceived madness keeps people tuning in for more. Want living proof? Look no further than Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado. If you weren't aware, Nick would be the "colorful" looking fellow holding up two huge pizzas in the thumbnail. The 29-year-old Floridian's made a career out of outrageous daily fast food Mukbangs in which he often cries on camera while eating.
He's also known to throw his cheeseburgers, pizza slices, or miscellaneous "food" across the room in fits of rage. With some stereotypical "Karen" catchphrases thrown in for added pizzaz. In doing so, Nick blurs the line between staged and reality in a way no other content creator can match.
If that doesn't sound like the soundest business strategy to you, we don't fault you, frankly. But let us remind you that Nikocado Avocado holds a combined 5.3 million subscribers across a range of five different YouTube channels. Nick uploads to at least one of these channels every single day. That'll cover the bill for all of his high caloric escapades with more than enough for gas left over.
But it's not just Nick. The car Mukbang phenomenon is a sensation that's not going away any time soon. Don't think you have to scream, cry and make a fool of yourself to make it in the car Mukbang scene. Plenty make a good living just acting like ordinary people. All while they rate the quality of the drive-through takeaway they just picked up and are about to inhale like a vacuum while behind the wheel of their Ford Focus.
