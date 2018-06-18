autoevolution
 

Car Hammock Is the In-Car Bed You Didn’t Know You Needed

If you’re looking to cut down traveling costs and you’re not exactly keen on sleeping on the reclined seats of your car, the Car Hammock might be the thing for you. It’s incredibly comfy and it uses all that extra space you have in your car.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s not in production just yet. The startup is now trying to get funds for a new wave of production, after the initial 100 units sold out like hot cakes thanks to plenty of media attention.

Based on how simple and efficient the idea is, no wonder interest in it is soaring. What you get with Car Hammock is exactly what you imagine you’ll get when you hear the name: you get a hammock that you set up inside the car, by fastening it to the outside of it.

Using rear and front anchors, and straps that you can adjust depending on the model you drive, the Hammock can be set up right above the reclined seats, offering you extra space and all the comfort you never imagined you’d have in your car. Not when lying down for a nap, at least.

As of now, the startup is focusing on two models: the base one, Car Hammock OG, which works with 4-door sedans, Jeeps, cab trucks and vans, and Car Hammock XL, designed specifically for SUVs. Both are durable and compact, supporting the weight of at least 2 people and folding tightly until it fits into a string backpack.

Funding on KickStarter is halfway to the targeted amount, so if you like what you see in the video below, make sure you back this project.

Should everything fall into place, more versions of the Hammock will arrive, including a winter one and a deluxe option, which will have pillows and a foam or inflatable mattress.

