Capitole Promises To Be the Vehicle That Replaces France's Cars, Already Has a Following

With the appearance of electrification, we're seeing project after project promising to be the next best thing. Well, one crew from France is promising just that, so let's see what Maillon Mobility has in store for us today.
Ladies and gentlemen, and riders of everything but a car, lend me your eyes so that we may see one possible future for urban mobility. It's called the Capitole, and this four-rider EV is seeking to change how we move about the city with a three-wheel, electrified, and semi-enclosed design. Best of all, it technically classifies as an e-bike, so there's no need for a license, and all the health benefits can still be reaped. Let's dive a tad deeper.
Now, the minds and hands behind the Capitole is Maillon Mobility, a project started by two aeronautics and space engineers and avid cyclists. But, so far, all we have to go on are the renderings we see before us and one artist's spin on what the Capitole could be. That artist is Gaëtan Francq, and if the two parties never met, after this article, all that might change.
First, we'll begin with a closer look at the Maillon Capitole and then briefly touch up on Gaëtan's ideation for this machine. Overall, the Captiole is crafted as a three-wheeler, with one wheel at the rear, where a motor is also mounted, and a doorless shell that can accommodate up to four people: two adults and two children. Then there's that massive cargo bin at the front; who knows what you can toss in there.
We can also see that this EV is set upon fat tires and includes disc brakes, pedals, and even side mirrors. However, I do want to point out the rather e-scooter steering column and cockpit. Oh, and personally, I can't see how four people could ever fit in this mobility device unless someone's hanging out on a lap somewhere. Just kidding, that's where the front bin comes in; kids ride shotgun.
But the greatest ace up the Capitole's sleeve is a modular design. As standard, we're looking at a bare shell with no doors, but if the weather takes a turn for the worse or you simply need to travel during the colder months, that shell can be enclosed with flexible and see-through side walls that even include windows. The same can be achieved by the front bin. A few other bin styles also exist. Then there are things like roof racks, rear cargo mounts, and a few others.
Regarding capabilities such as top speed and range, all we're currently told is that the Capitole can attain a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph) and can ride on for a minimum of 50 km (31 miles). If that "minimum" is loaded to the brim with all 250 kg (551 lbs) of payload, then that's pretty good.
Now, Maillon's website doesn't show a whole lot more about what this idea is meant to achieve or how "modular" it really is, but, as I mentioned, industrial designer Gaëtan Francq, also from France, took a crack at the Capitole, and the results show off just how wild this EV can be.
At the rear of the Capitole, Gaëtan envisions a mounting board that also acts as the rear wall of the shell, and on it, countless holes allow riders to mount things like French baguettes or bottles of wine. All that fastening is simply achieved by ropes, but there's really no limit to what can be added to this board. Worksite operators are bound to love it.
Along the sides of the Capitole, this designer envisions yet another mount, this time around, for things like a surfboard; I could easily see a few fishing poles here. Last but not least, the very roof of the Capitole is sporting a cargo rack, suitable for things like a couple of duffle bags and or whatever else you decide to throw up there.
Yet, my favorite aspect of Gaëtan's spin on this EV is the solar roof. It's not clear if Maillon has this in their blueprints, but if they don't it should definitely be in there. While a solar panel of this size isn't large enough to operate the EV with free energy, it should give us enough juice to recharge a phone or keep basic systems running.
One major difference between Maillon and Gaëtan's designs is the fact that the designer of this story also explores other shell shapes and, by the looks of it, materials too; the front basket is missing from Gaëtan's renderings.
As I mentioned, recent years have seen an explosion of urban-destined EVs. The real question is whether or not the Capitole, no matter how it finally turns out, has what it takes to be the vehicle to replace the beloved car, if only for a few miles each day. Frankly, in the right neighborhood, I can see this EV working its magic. Would you ride it if it ever becomes a real thing? Feel free to comment below.
PS. It's quite possible that the two teams I spoke about in this article worked together to bring the Capitole to light - it's just too spot on - but I'm still waiting on confirmation from either party if this is true.