Capable Fuel EX 5 Full-Suspension MTB Jumpstarts Your Love of Sport for Pennies

Ladies and gents, before you is the one and only Fuel EX 5, a full-suspension MTB from none other than Trek. Yes, the same Trek whose machines you see holding up some of the world’s top athletes no matter the cycling competition.
Well, in the spirit that you, too, will get into the MTB game, Trek has one of the most affordable full-suspension bikes I've seen in a while. How affordable? Well, for the 2021-2022 model Fuel EX 5, the starting price tag is set at $2,449 (€2,109 at current exchange rates). That’s all you need to get yourself this “gateway” bike, as Trek likes to call it, so it’s time to see what else is in store.
Now, this bike is, as I mentioned earlier, an entry-level machine into the ways of the MTB, so don’t bother expecting a carbon fiber frame, or the most capable components on the market as you probably wouldn't unleash their full ability anyway, but rather, you can expect the Fuel EX to bring you a clear notion of what to expect from this sport.
guard to protect against inevitable bangs, and Knock Block. If you’ve never heard of Knock Block, it’s a mechanism that simply keeps your fork from over-twisting and hitting your frame, possibly damaging components in the process.
Since I'm on the subject of forks anyway, on Fuel you’ll find a RockShox Recon Silver with DebonAir spring, and motion control damper. Overall, you’ll be looking at 140 mm (5.51 in) of travel and a 42 mm (1.65 in) offset. As for the rear, an X-Fusion Pro 2 with a two-position damper and Mino Link adjustable geometry are there for a soft landing but also give you the freedom to adjust your ride to your liking.
For a drivetrain, however, I wasn’t surprised to see a Shimano Deore setup tuned to 12 speeds. Every secondary component here is part of the M6100 lineup and the cassette features a 10-51T range, which feels just right for a first-time bike. Helping you stop all your momentum is a pair of Shimano RT56 6-bolt hydraulic disc brakes with stock 180 mm (7.08 in) rotors; nothing else is needed really.
bonus feature is the TranzX JD-YSP18 dropper post, and depending on the size of your frame, you’re looking at anywhere from 100 mm (3.93 in) to 130 mm (5.11 in) of travel, all activated via internal cable routing.
Throw all that onto a pair of Alex MD35 rims that grip a set of Bontrager XR4 Comp tires with a 2.60-inch diameter and you’re looking at a bike that weighs 34.61 lbs (15.7 lbs) and features a combined weight limit of 300 lbs (136 kg). Again, depending on the size of the frame, your wheel size will be affected and will either be a 27.5-inch or 29-inch tire.
With the sort of drivetrain range that the Fuel EX 5 comes with, suspension components, and overall protection features, once you’ve outgrown this beast, it’ll easily take up a spot on your wall as the one that started it all.
