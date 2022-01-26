Canyon Unleashes New Stock Grizl 6 Gravel Bike With Capable Design for Under $2K

As if they had planned this the whole time, Canyon revealed their New Stock Grizl 6 gravel bike, an aluminum-framed wonder built with geometry and capabilities that have sparked an entire family of bikes. Best of all, it's priced at 1,900 USD (1,683 EUR at current exchange rates).
Although Canyon is a relatively new cycling team in the industry, having been around only since 2002, they have quickly risen to ride alongside established industry giants such as Trek, Specialized, Bianchi. So, when this team hits the market with a machine, you should pay attention; if you're into cycling, that is.
Well, Grizl 6 is a bike that Canyon says is destined for just about any use you have in mind, all except leaving the ground; it's not a mountain bike or meant for downhill smashing, and as long as your wheels stay in contact with the ground, you shouldn't have any issues. However, Canyon went one step further with their Grizl lineup and made them a bit more than just gravel bikes; they're also geared for one heck on a bike packing adventure.

Another aluminum component is the fork, and like most other gravel bikes on the market, this one, too, features no suspension. But, what you will find plenty of on this frameset are countless mounts for everything from racks to tool kits and any other bikepacking gear you have in mind.
The fork features mounts, the seat stay also has mounts, and the seat tube includes water bottle mounts. The down tube does whatever you need it to, and the top tube has the option to add gear too. Like Oprah never said, "You get a mount, and you get a mount. Everybody gets a mount!"
One reason gravel bikes are becoming more and more common seems to be their ability to go just about anywhere, but there's something else too, the stance. Since these bikes feature a more relaxed fit, they also help riders enjoy longer rides, hence all the mounts; for going places.
Although the bike doesn't feature any suspension, the larger tires found on such machines help bring more cushion to the ride. In this case, a pair of Maxxis Rambler tires sit on DT Swiss Gravel LN wheels.
At the beginning of this article, I mentioned that this bike seems like a proper candidate for riding into the colder months. Well, I'll let you draw the conclusions on that one, but considering the endless mounts that help you add fenders, bags, and gear, and the wider tires and relaxed geometry, do I really need to go on?
Then there's that price. Any bike from a major manufacturer that falls below 2,000 USD is sure to grab most people's attention. A two-wheeled machined to consider if you're looking to keep exploring as much as possible.
