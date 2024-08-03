Canyon's Neuron:ONfly Lineup Is the Next Stage of E-MTBs: Lighter, Slimmer, More Natural

With each passing day, the e-biking industry continues to progress, in the process, spitting out better, lighter, faster e-bikes. One lineup that seems to have all that and even more is Canyon's Neuron:ONfly. It's a range of e-MTBs meant to pave the way for where this industry is headed.
Folks, Canyon has been at the forefront of cycling for ages, but they do have competition. So, to keep up, they've been working hard behind the curtains; this crew has unveiled the Neuron:ONfly. It's a lineup of e-MTBs that includes the very best tech this crew has in store. Oh, and for the American market, the CF 7 is now available.
First and foremost, the Neuron:ONfly is meant to represent a new age of e-MTB manufacturing for Canyon, one where the lines between assisted and non-assisted are less evident. In the process, sparking a class of EVs that are lighter than what Canyon and quite a few other manufacturers have been able to achieve. If you still don't believe me, you haven't checked out the image gallery or the video below.
To achieve this, Canyon builds up on the Neuron:ON platform and does so only with carbon fiber to yield a frame with the perfect balance between weight and capabilities. For instance, the unit you see displayed in the video below is weighing in at around 19 kg (42 lbs). Canyon's engineers also rely on something called "compact-assist technology," allowing the brand to create bikes that are lighter, look better, and feel natural while riding.
Part two of the weight-reducing magic the ONfly displays has to do with the chosen electronic components. To help keep weight to a minimum, Canyon has called upon the power that be at Bosch, in the process, ditching the ultra-powerful CX motor used on the standard ON for a lighter and no less meaningful Performance Line SX.
But where's the battery? Calling upon Bosch once again, the ONfly is rocking a 400 Wh powerpack with enough juice to offer over 90 miles (145 km, according to Bosch's range calculator) of range in Eco+ mode and using this German powerhouse's "smart system" setup; the real world is sure to see a drop in those numbers, but a frame-mounted range extender can be added.
As for a few other tricks up this lineup's sleeve, let's focus on the newly unveiled ONfly CF 7. Since the lineup is designed to offer up to 140 mm of travel, Canyon maxes that number out with a RockShox Pike fork and Deluxe Select+ shock at the rear; fly-fly! Throw on a pair of 29-inch tires, a 64.5-degree head tube angle, and a 76.5-degree seat tube, and you're looking at a luscious ride down those singletracks and trails you have in mind.
That's because the drivetrain and secondary gear differ from version to version, and shipping costs are sure to factor into the price fluctuation too. As standard, the CF 7 is equipped with a Shimano Deore drivetrain, and as we work our way up the ONfly range, SRAM starts to make its appearance.
While I can sit here and talk about this fresh lineup of machines from Canyon until the cows come home, the best way to see what's in store is to find one in a local dealership near you and take it out for a spin. Just be warned, if you're in the market for a new e-MTB, bring your wallet because you may just be going home with your new beast.
First and foremost, the Neuron:ONfly is meant to represent a new age of e-MTB manufacturing for Canyon, one where the lines between assisted and non-assisted are less evident. In the process, sparking a class of EVs that are lighter than what Canyon and quite a few other manufacturers have been able to achieve. If you still don't believe me, you haven't checked out the image gallery or the video below.
For starters, let's take a closer look at the frame the ONfly is built upon. It's with this component that Canyon was able to blend the best of both worlds, so to speak, helping keep weight down to a minimum while still packing an electric drivetrain. Above all, it still feels like the conventional MTBs we grew up with.
To achieve this, Canyon builds up on the Neuron:ON platform and does so only with carbon fiber to yield a frame with the perfect balance between weight and capabilities. For instance, the unit you see displayed in the video below is weighing in at around 19 kg (42 lbs). Canyon's engineers also rely on something called "compact-assist technology," allowing the brand to create bikes that are lighter, look better, and feel natural while riding.
Part two of the weight-reducing magic the ONfly displays has to do with the chosen electronic components. To help keep weight to a minimum, Canyon has called upon the power that be at Bosch, in the process, ditching the ultra-powerful CX motor used on the standard ON for a lighter and no less meaningful Performance Line SX.
With this unit, Canyon is still supplying our rides with a peak of 600 W of power and a rather helpful 55 Nm (40.5 lb-ft) of torque. While most readers may feel that this isn't enough power, I say that it's just the right amount of kick to help you up those arduous climbs while still feeling like you rode a bicycle and not some electric motorcycle.
But where's the battery? Calling upon Bosch once again, the ONfly is rocking a 400 Wh powerpack with enough juice to offer over 90 miles (145 km, according to Bosch's range calculator) of range in Eco+ mode and using this German powerhouse's "smart system" setup; the real world is sure to see a drop in those numbers, but a frame-mounted range extender can be added.
As for a few other tricks up this lineup's sleeve, let's focus on the newly unveiled ONfly CF 7. Since the lineup is designed to offer up to 140 mm of travel, Canyon maxes that number out with a RockShox Pike fork and Deluxe Select+ shock at the rear; fly-fly! Throw on a pair of 29-inch tires, a 64.5-degree head tube angle, and a 76.5-degree seat tube, and you're looking at a luscious ride down those singletracks and trails you have in mind.
The last stage in our journey is all about pricing, a number that depends on nothing other than how the bicycle is equipped or where you are in the world. For instance, the newly unveiled CF 7 is selling in the USA for $5,500, and it's the only version we can see on Canyon's website. But, over in the UK, we can also find the ONfly CF 8 and ONfly CF 9, the latter selling for £6,500, which is roughly $8,800; the CF7 is selling for about $250 more in Britain.
That's because the drivetrain and secondary gear differ from version to version, and shipping costs are sure to factor into the price fluctuation too. As standard, the CF 7 is equipped with a Shimano Deore drivetrain, and as we work our way up the ONfly range, SRAM starts to make its appearance.
While I can sit here and talk about this fresh lineup of machines from Canyon until the cows come home, the best way to see what's in store is to find one in a local dealership near you and take it out for a spin. Just be warned, if you're in the market for a new e-MTB, bring your wallet because you may just be going home with your new beast.