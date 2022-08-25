Canelo Alvarez Is Selling His 2018 Bugatti Chiron, a True Garage Queen

Because the world tends to be a very superficial place at times, you’re only as good or as important as the level of social media engagement you generate, and this always applies to celebrities and all sorts of public figures. Canelo couldn’t care less about that, though.
Whereas most celebrities, regardless of their field of activity, are often posting content from their personal life in order to generate attention and engagement, and some are even shamelessly thirst-trapping, Canelo is doing his thing. The Mexican boxing champ (real name Saul Alvarez) mostly posts to motivate and encourage others to work on becoming their best at whatever they’re good at, and he uses his personal example for that.
Canelo only rarely shows off (“flexes,” as kids will say), and it’s not because he can’t. Worth an estimated $140 million, he owns at least one beautiful mansion in Guadalajara and an impressive collection of cars, both vintage and new, in its oversize garage. Speaking of the collection, it’s about to become one item shorter, because Canelo is selling his Chiron, which also happens to be a true garage queen.
Listed with DuPont Registry, the 2018 Bugatti Chiron is asking $3.9 million (give or take a few dollars) or best offer. Details are scarce as of the time of press, but there is the significant mention in the listing that the hypercar has “always [been] garaged” and that it presents in “immaculate condition overall, interior as well as exterior.” It’s a black-and-blue on black-and-blue spec, and it comes with just 1,520 miles (2,446 km) on the odometer. So yes, it’s been well-preserved in the garage.
Considering Bugatti only makes some 70 cars a year in total, and that the production of the Chiron is capped at 500 units, as well as this unit’s celebrity provenance, this is a rare collectible. Assuming you have that kind of cash to spend, of course.
No word on why Canelo decided to sell it, but it’s not like he’s lacking fancy transportation options. He also owns a Ferrari LaFerrari, which a rather recent acquisition, a 458 Speciale, and a Ferrari Testarossa that was a childhood dream but he rarely takes out. When he’s on business, Canelo rolls in Roll-Royce Ghost, while for pleasure, he switches between a ‘67 Shelby Mustang, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a Urus, a Tesla Model X, a couple of G-Wagens, and several motorcycles, Harleys and Ducattis.
