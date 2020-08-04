Cancel Culture Comes for Audi After RS 4 Avant Twitter Ad, Audi Apologizes

We sincerely apologize for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future. We will also immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created and if control mechanisms failed in this case. (3/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign. (1/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

With a top speed of 174mph this car should be illegal based on how many kids it will likely kill through both speed and contributory pollution. Instead you want to sell this car USING A CHILD? Probably Audi's lowest moment — HRM Safe Cities for Everyone (@safe_hrm) August 2, 2020