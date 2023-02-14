Canadians Asked, Musk Approved: Remote Climate Control Now Available Below 20% Battery

Tesla allowed remote climate control on its vehicles, but the feature was available only when the battery’s state of charge was above 20 percent. A recent update has changed this limit, and it’s now possible to remotely activate the climate control, Camp Mode, and Dog Mode even when the battery drops below 20%.
One of the best features of electric vehicles is being able to warm the cabin in the winter and cool it in the summer even before arriving at the car. In the case of Teslas, all you have to do is tap a few controls in the Tesla mobile app. Nevertheless, the feature would deactivate when the battery’s state of charge dropped below 20 percent. The limitation was meant to prevent a deep discharge of the battery that would’ve made it impossible to use the car.
Nevertheless, people found the 20% limit impractical in certain situations. Especially those living in colder climates wanted more flexibility, even if this meant finding an almost depleted battery. Canadians made their wish known to Elon Musk in 2020 thanks to Tesla owner Gary (@akidesir), who wanted the threshold adjusted to 15%. Gary explained that he uses Camp Mode, and the lower limit would help him stay warm on those cold Canadian nights.
One of the perks of owning a Tesla is that you can talk directly to Elon Musk and ask for new features or bug fixes. He may have close to 130 million followers but still finds time to answer when a certain request makes sense. It may not happen immediately because Tesla’s software pipeline is long, but it gets done most of the time. Suffice it to say that Gary’s wish was granted, and Elon Musk even agreed to go as low as 5%. That was October 2020, and for more than two years, nothing has happened.
Nevertheless, Drive Tesla was recently able to remotely turn on the climate control, Dog Mode, and Camp mode, even when their Tesla Model Y’s battery was below 20%. The car runs the recently released 2023.2.10 software version, but the new feature must’ve been implemented earlier. This is based on the fact that another Tesla with an older software version works almost the same. The only difference is that the newer version would throw a warning about the low battery and asks for confirmation before continuing.
It is unclear whether Tesla lowered the threshold to 5%, as Musk promised in 2020, or it decided on another limit. Nevertheless, Drive Tesla found that the lower limit does not apply to Sentry Mode, which still requires at least 20% of the battery to activate. Based on the message on the car’s screen, the Climate Keeper activated from within the vehicle also turns off when the battery drops below 20%.
Yeah, we could put in a setting allowing it to drop as low as 5%— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2020